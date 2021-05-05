Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

