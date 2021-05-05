Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $260,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $652,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

