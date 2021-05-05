Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock valued at $349,415,465. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,625. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

