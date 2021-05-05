Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $539.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.