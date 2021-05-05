Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $3,847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. 678,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

