Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FBIZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468. The company has a market cap of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $27.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

