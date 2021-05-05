Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $216.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.69 million and the lowest is $213.70 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $160.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $661.48. 12,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.27, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $703.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

