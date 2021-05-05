Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. nLIGHT reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $274,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in nLIGHT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

