Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. 160,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

