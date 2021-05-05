Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.47. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

ALRS stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $504.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.