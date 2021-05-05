Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

