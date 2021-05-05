Yara International ASA (YARIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.937 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YARIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

