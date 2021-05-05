Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

XYL stock opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $116.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

