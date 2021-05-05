XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Reaches $37.40 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $481,946.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00263663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.09 or 0.01148452 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00726237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.98 or 1.00326526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 52,186,766 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.