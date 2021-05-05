XR Securities LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

XR Securities LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. 696,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $81.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

