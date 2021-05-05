XR Securities LLC Purchases 2,298 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

XR Securities LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,783. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.73 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.13 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

