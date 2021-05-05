XR Securities LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

XR Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.