Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

