XIO (XIO) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.