XinFin Network Price Tops $0.0853 on Exchanges (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $8.27 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $751.39 or 0.01359245 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,663,682,781 coins and its circulating supply is 12,263,682,781 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars.

