Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

