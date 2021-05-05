X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

