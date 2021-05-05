Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of WH opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -152.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

