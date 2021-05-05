WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.45. 53,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

