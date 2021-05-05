WT Wealth Management Purchases 138,038 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 367.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,038 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF makes up about 2.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of EPRF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 23,305 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

