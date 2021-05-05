WT Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. 3,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,042. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

