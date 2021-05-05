WT Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $398.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.54 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

