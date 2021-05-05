WT Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,204. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.83, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.85.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

