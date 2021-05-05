WT Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $904.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average is $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

