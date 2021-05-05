WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,204 shares of company stock worth $4,184,703. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 1,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

