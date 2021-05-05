Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 189,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.