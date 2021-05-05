Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.96 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

