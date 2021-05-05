Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.98. 344,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $292.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

