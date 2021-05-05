Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 24,333 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 681,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.