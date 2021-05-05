Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 2,401 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 160.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.90. 34,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,156. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.65 and a 200 day moving average of $306.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.