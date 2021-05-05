Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 53.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.0% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.60 and a 200-day moving average of $519.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

