Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 22,896 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,762. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

