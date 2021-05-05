World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

