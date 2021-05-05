WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $23.33 million and $2.82 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00818141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00099280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.46 or 0.09378834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043784 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

