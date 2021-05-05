Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WTT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,584. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

