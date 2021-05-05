Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

