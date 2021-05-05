WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,305 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

WSC opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

