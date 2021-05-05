Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $221.00 to $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public traded as high as $264.61 and last traded at $263.83, with a volume of 17721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.78.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $95,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

