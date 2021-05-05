Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $274.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers’ shares have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Buyouts help it to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Higher organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Strong balance sheet and steady cash flows ensure effective capital deployment. However, escalating expenses tend to weigh on margins. Lower interest rate pose financial risks. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and lower return on equity raises financial risks. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates.”

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $264.61. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.