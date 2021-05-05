William Blair Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.65 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.