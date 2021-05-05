William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALSN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

