Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $477,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 83,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 105,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $242.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

