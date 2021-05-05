WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.41. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 6,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

