Whittier Trust Co. Sells 149 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Ball by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 332,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,040 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

