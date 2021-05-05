Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $225.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

